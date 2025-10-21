Mamata Banerjee pays tributes to Netaji’s soldiers on anniversary of Azad Hind govt

Kolkata: On the anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind government by iconic Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to him and soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA).

“Today marks the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Government. My heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian National Army who fought valiantly for India's freedom under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the Chief Minister said in a social media message.

Although she refrained from giving any subtle political message through her social media post on Azad Hind government anniversary, she gave the same through another post where she described how Kali Puja was celebrated at her residence in South Kolkata on Monday night like every year.

She said that the faith on Goddess Kali gave her the courage and compassion in movements of doubts and hardship.

“Faith, to me, has always been a source of quiet strength, a guiding light that nurtures courage in moments of doubt and compassion in times of hardship. This year marks another blessed celebration of Kali Puja at my residence, a tradition that has been part of my life for decades. Through every joy and sorrow, I have found solace and purpose in the boundless grace of Maa Kali,” she observed.

Her observation comes at a time, when her party Trinamool Congress is already confronting uneasy moments, like tiff with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and multiple charges of corruption, among others.

In her post, she claimed that while worshipping Goddess Kali on Monday, she also prayed for peace, health and happiness for the people of West Bengal.

“Like every year, I observed the day in prayer and reflection, fasting and preparing bhog for Maa. As I bowed before Her, I sought Her blessings for the people of Bengal and for every household across our country, that peace, health, and happiness may prevail. My heartfelt gratitude to all who joined in the celebrations and offered their love and wishes. May the eternal light of Maa Kali dispel darkness and fill every life with strength, harmony, and hope,” she added.