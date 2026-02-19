Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi Over Thakur Not Swami Remark on Ramakrishna Paramahamsa - BJP–TMC Row

In West Bengal political news today, Mamata Banerjee on Ramakrishna made a strong statement about a naming issue involving the Prime Minister.

On the birth anniversary of the famous Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tribute on social media calling him “Swami Ramakrishna.” This simple post created a big PM post controversy about Ramakrishna, because many people in Bengal do not use the word “Swami” for him.

Mamata Banerjee on Ramakrishna naming controversy said that calling him “Swami” was wrong. She wrote that in Bengal people call him “Thakur,” not “Swami,” and that using the wrong title shows a lack of respect for local culture. Her comment has become the Thakur not Swami remark that everyone is talking about in the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa debate.

Mamata Banerjee’s latest statement said this wasn’t just a small mistake. She said PM Modi showed cultural insensitivity and that it hurts the feelings of people who respect Bengal’s spiritual tradition. She even asked him not to invent new titles for famous historical figures from Bengal.

The BJP TMC political row heated up after her post. Leaders from both parties spoke up — some agreed with Mamata, while others said calling Ramakrishna “Swami” is not disrespectful.

This issue has now become part of the larger Indian political debate 2026 and is often mentioned in Mamata vs PM news as both sides argue over culture, tradition, and respect in public posts.