Mamata Banerjee To Stay Overnight At Nabanna To Oversee Cyclone Dana Response
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will remain at the state secretariat, Nabanna, overnight to monitor Cyclone Dana.
- Urging public caution, she announced that over 1.6 lakh people have been evacuated, and helplines are operational as the cyclone nears landfall.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that she would remain at Nabanna, the state secretariat, throughout the night to closely monitor the approaching Cyclone Dana. She urged residents to follow safety measures and cooperate with the administration and police.
"I will stay at Nabanna tonight until Cyclone Dana makes landfall," Banerjee said, emphasizing that she would personally oversee the situation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 10 districts in Odisha and West Bengal, as Cyclone Dana, moving at 12 km per hour, is expected to hit the coast on Thursday night.
During a press briefing, Banerjee stated that around 1.6 lakh people have already been evacuated from flood-prone areas, with 83,537 housed in 851 relief camps across the state.
She reassured the public that emergency helplines are active 24/7, and officials are stationed across districts and blocks to monitor the cyclone's progress. She urged residents to stay alert and avoid panic as the storm approaches.
Banerjee also shared emergency contact numbers for those in need of assistance: 033-22143526 and 033-22141070. Warning against misinformation, she said, "Stay calm, don’t spread or believe false rumors."
She added, "Officials will remain in Nabanna until the cyclone's landfall is complete. Please cooperate with authorities during evacuations, and stay safe."