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Mamata calls Modi biggest infiltrator

  • Created On:  22 March 2026 8:29 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Warns against targeting Bengal at Eid event

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, calling him the "biggest infiltrator" and warning that those targeting the state would go to hell. Addressing a large gathering at an Eid event on Saturday, Mamata alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was part of a larger effort to influence next month's elections in Bengal. "Those who target Bengal will go to hell. PM Modi and his government are the biggest infiltrators," Mamata said.

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Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiBengal Political RowElectoral Roll ControversyEid Event Speech
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