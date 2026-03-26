Mamata claims EC deleted 8L names in first list of SIR

Naxalbari: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed eight lakh names have been deleted in the first supplementary list from the 27 lakh electors whose voting eligibility was adjudicated as part of the SIR exercise. Addressing an election rally at Naxalbari in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, she slammed the BJP for "causing misery" to the people by enforcing an "ill-planned SIR".

The chief minister demanded that physical copies of the supplementary list published online be immediately made available so that the information on the deletion figure could be verified. "Though I am not sure, I have heard that eight lakh names of 27 lakh voters under adjudication have been deleted from the first supplementary list. But where is that list? Why have hard copies of that list not yet been put up in government offices so far?" she posed.

"I can only verify the information after that list is displayed," she added.