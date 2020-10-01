Mamata launches 'Pathashree' road repair scheme

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a road repair scheme titled 'Pathashree Abhijan' under which more than 7,000 stretches of roads comprising 12,000 km across the state will be repaired in a mission mode in a time-bound manner.

Banerjee said that the state government was able to collate the list of these roads after the people of Bengal reached out to her through the 'Didi Ke Bolo', a telephone-based direct interaction programme with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"I am pleased to announce the launch of #PathashreeAbhijan, an unprecedented road repair scheme, wherein more than 7,000 stretches of roads comprising 12,000 km across the state will be repaired in a mission mode in a time-bound manner," Banerjee tweeted after launching the scheme at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district.

Sources said the state government has already allocated Rs 500 crore for the scheme and the repairing work would be finished by December-January, 2021.

"Inputs were received at the CMO Grievance Redressal Cell, along with valuable inputs from the elected representatives of Bengal," the Chief Minister said, adding that Bengal tops the list in constructing roads in India as the state government has constructed over 3.16 lakh km of road stretches in the past eight years.