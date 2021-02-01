Mamata working towards serving her nephew: Shah

Dumurjala : In a stinging attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that she is working towards serving her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the state, and will have no one by her side by the time assembly elections are held.

Noting that the TMC which boasts of the slogan 'Maa Mati Mansuh' (Mother, Land and people) actually indulges in extortion, corruption and appeasement, Shah exuded confidence of forming the next government in the State and take it to the path of development.

Abhishek took a dig at BJP leaders for "not being able to sing the national anthem properly" at a rally in Kolkata's adjoining Howrah Dumurjala stadium.

"Those preaching patriotism and nationalism can't even sing our national anthem correctly.

This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride. Shameful," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew said, sharing a video clip on his Twitter handle.

Calling this "anti-national" act, the leader of West Bengal's ruling party also demanded an "apology" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP.