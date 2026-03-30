Mamata’s ‘threat to life’ claim sparks political slugfest; Oppn seeks probe, BJP hits back

A political storm erupted on Monday after Mamata Banerjee claimed there was a conspiracy to kill her, drawing sharp reactions from leaders across party lines and intensifying the rhetoric ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, while addressing a gathering in Manbazar earlier, alleged that her life was under threat, triggering concerns among Opposition leaders and a counterattack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to the development, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told IANS that any such claim by a sitting Chief Minister must be taken seriously and addressed at the highest level.

"I think if a sitting Chief Minister is saying her life is in danger, this needs to be taken seriously and this needs to be paid attention to by those occupying the highest offices in government, whether it's the Prime Minister or the Home Minister," Shrinate said.

She further alleged that the "hatred and venom" in political discourse, particularly from the BJP towards Opposition leaders, has contributed to a climate where threats to leaders’ safety cannot be ignored. Shrinate also expressed concern for LoP Rahul Gandhi and said, "I worry for my leader as well because he doesn't compromise, he fights with them."

Echoing similar concerns, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said Banerjee’s statement should not be dismissed lightly.

"If she is saying this, it should be taken seriously. We all know that Mamata Banerjee is set to win the elections again in West Bengal," he said, backing the TMC leader while also projecting confidence in her electoral prospects.

However, the BJP strongly rejected the allegations and turned the focus back on governance issues in West Bengal. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said that rather than facing a personal threat, it is the people of the state who are suffering under Banerjee’s rule.

"Mamata herself may not have a threat, but the people of Bengal are at risk because of her misgovernance. Due to her policies, issues like poverty, unemployment, inflation, and corruption are affecting everyone. The trust that people had in Mamata has now shifted to the BJP," Sharma said.

The BJP has consistently accused the TMC government of administrative failures and law-and-order lapses, while the ruling party has countered by alleging political vendetta and intimidation by central agencies and BJP leaders.