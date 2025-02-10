Mamta Kulkarni Resigns from Kinnar Akhada Role: “Egoistic People Have a Problem With Me”

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has stepped down from her position as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, following a storm of criticism regarding her spiritual authenticity and past in the film industry. The resignation also follows internal disputes within the Akhada, which has now expelled Kulkarni and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

In a video statement, Kulkarni addressed the controversy surrounding her resignation, stating, "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am resigning from this post." She explained that the respect she had gained was for her 25 years of penance, but certain individuals were uncomfortable with her holding the title of Mahamandaleshwar.

Kulkarni emphasized that her decision to step down was due to judgment regarding her past. "I left Bollywood 25 years ago and chose a life away from glamour. Who else would disappear from such a world?” she remarked, expressing her frustration over being judged for her past choices.

Highlighting her spiritual journey, she said, "I have done 25 years of penance with my Guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, a Siddha Mahapurush. I do not seek validation from others. I do not need to go to Kailash or the Himalayas; all worlds are in front of me."

She also pointed out internal politics, claiming that some members of the Akhada were "egoistic" and disconnected from true spiritual knowledge. Kulkarni further shared an instance where financial issues became a concern, stating that when she was asked to pay two lakhs, it was her mentor, Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar, who paid the amount.

In her final remarks, she gracefully returned her title, saying, "This post was merely a certificate for sharing knowledge, and it’s clear now that I should step away. I return it with gratitude. Namaste."

Following Kulkarni's resignation, an unsettling incident took place in Mahakumbh Nagar on February 8. A group of young men stormed the camp of Kinnar Akhara chief Jagadguru Himangi Sakhi. Reports indicate that the attackers vandalized the camp and attempted to take Himangi Sakhi hostage, causing chaos and raising serious security concerns.