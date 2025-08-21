  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Man accused of killing elderly woman held after encounter

Man accused of killing elderly woman held after encounter
x
Highlights

Noida: A man accused of murdering an elderly woman was arrested following an exchange of fire with police here, an official said on Wednesday.Pappu,...

Noida: A man accused of murdering an elderly woman was arrested following an exchange of fire with police here, an official said on Wednesday.

Pappu, 27, had allegedly broken into the woman’s house in Chhaprela village in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida on August 3. He strangled her to death before fleeing with her jewellery, said DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy.

On Tuesday night, a police team spotted a suspicious man in Badalpur and attempted to stop him. However, he opened fire and tried to flee, he added.

The police team retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. He was arrested and later sent to the hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Police have recovered two earrings, a nose pin, and a mobile phone stolen from the victim, along with a country-made gun and cartridges, the officer said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick