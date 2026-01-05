Man Accused Of Killing Telugu Ex-Girlfriend In US Tracked Down And Arrested In Tamil Nadu

The international search for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend in the United States ended in Tamil Nadu, where Interpol police arrested Arjun Sharma following coordinated efforts between American and Indian agencies.

The case came to light after 27-year-old Nikitha Rao Godishala, an Indian-American data analyst based in Maryland, was reported missing on January 2. Sharma, her former boyfriend, had approached Howard County Police claiming he was the last person to see her on New Year’s Eve. His statement soon drew suspicion when investigators discovered that he had left the US for India on the same day he filed the missing complaint.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Sharma’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland. During the search conducted on January 3, officers found Godishala’s body inside the residence. Investigators said she had suffered multiple stab wounds, prompting authorities to treat the case as a homicide and suspect a domestic crime. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued against Sharma on charges including first- and second-degree murder, while the motive behind the killing remains under investigation.

Godishala was working as a data and strategy analyst at a healthcare firm and had recently been recognised with a company award for her performance. She was living independently in Ellicott City, Maryland, at the time of her death.

After Sharma fled the US, federal agencies worked closely with Indian authorities to trace his movements. Sustained surveillance and information sharing eventually led to his arrest in Tamil Nadu. Officials indicated that formal extradition proceedings are likely to follow.

As the case gained attention, the Indian Embassy in the United States confirmed that it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is providing all possible consular assistance. Authorities also clarified that an image circulating on social media in connection with the case does not depict an accused person, urging the public to avoid speculation.