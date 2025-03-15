Man arrested for vandalizing vehicle in Shekhawat's convoy during Rav ji ki Gair

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Mandore police have arrested Pramod Kachchhwaha, a resident of Nagauri Bera, for breaking the glass of a spare vehicle in Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy. The incident occurred on Friday night during Rav ji's Gair in the Mandor area of Jodhpur district.

According to Mandore Police Station in-charge Kishanlal, a large crowd had gathered outside Mandore Garden for Raoji's Gair, with most people focussing on the young men dancing.

Amidst the celebrations, a youth suddenly attacked a vehicle in Shekhawat's convoy, smashing its glass with a hockey stick. He then disappeared into the crowd before anyone could react.

However, the driver of the vehicle witnessed the act. Police teams were immediately deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody later that night.

During preliminary questioning, the accused, 24-year-old Pramod Kachchhwaha, admitted to breaking the car's glass but claimed it was done "for fun" without any specific motive.

The police are investigating further, including checking his mobile phone records and any potential criminal background.

Meanwhile, local sources alleged that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident.

Minister Shekhawat was inside the Gair at the time of the incident, accompanied by his security personnel, while his convoy was parked nearby.

The sudden attack created a commotion at the scene, prompting the police to tighten security around the Union Minister.

Following the incident, Shekhawat proceeded to Jalori Gate, where he met locals and extended Holi greetings.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at the Jalori Gate to ensure his security.

The 'Rav Ji Ki Gair' procession was moving through Mandore as per tradition on the evening of Dhulandi. Union Minister Shekhawat arrived with his convoy at around 7.30 p.m. on Friday to participate in the event. While his vehicles were parked, an unknown assailant struck one of the spare cars from behind, breaking its glass and triggering panic among attendees.