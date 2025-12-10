Man Arrested In Gujarat For Attempted Rape And Torture Of 7-Year-Old Girl With Iron Rod

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat’s Rajkot district for allegedly raping and torturing a seven-year-old girl with an iron rod on December 4.

The victim, whose parents are migrant laborers from Dahod, had accompanied them to a farm field. The accused, Ramsingh Tejsingh, originally from Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, has been working as a farm laborer in Rajkot for the past few years.

According to police, Tejsingh took the girl near a water tank, gagged her, and attempted to sexually assault her around 11 a.m. When he was unsuccessful, he grew violent and inflicted injuries with a one-foot iron rod.

The girl’s parents found her bleeding and rushed her to a local hospital. She was later shifted to the government children’s hospital in Rajkot, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Rajkot rural Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar stated that the hospital alerted the police, and following a complaint by the girl’s father, an FIR was filed on December 8 under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police formed ten teams, collected and reviewed CCTV footage from the area, and questioned a list of 140 suspects. After verification, they narrowed it down to ten individuals. With the help of a child counselor, female officers, and doctors, the victim identified the accused from photographs.

Upon detention and questioning, the man confessed to the crime. He admitted to trying to rape the girl near the water tank and, upon failing, attacked her with the iron rod in anger.