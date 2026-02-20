Man Attempts To Set Bike Ablaze After Being Stopped From Smoking At Raipur Petrol Pump

A potentially dangerous situation was narrowly avoided at a petrol pump in Raipur after a man allegedly attempted to smoke while his motorcycle was being refuelled and later tried to set the vehicle on fire when stopped. The entire episode was captured on CCTV.

According to footage from the petrol station, two men arrived on a bike for refuelling. While petrol was being dispensed, one of them allegedly attempted to light a cigarette. His companion objected and tried to prevent him from doing so, leading to a brief altercation.

Amid the confusion, the man allegedly used a lighter in an apparent attempt to ignite the motorcycle. Petrol pump staff acted swiftly, deploying fire extinguishers to control and douse the flames before they could spread to nearby fuel dispensers or other vehicles.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities are likely to take action against those involved for violating safety norms at a fuel station.