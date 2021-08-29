Man booked for faking identity, forcing girl to convert

A Muslim man has been booked for posing as a Hindu to get into a relationship with a girl and then forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

Kidwai Nagar police station in-charge Rajeev Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered under relevant sections, including the Anti Conversion Act, on the complaint of the girl's family. Further action will be taken after investigation."



According to the complaint filed by the girl's brother, Akram of Juhi Safed Colony trapped his sister into a relationship by posing as a Hindu and using the false name of Pappu.



The complainant, a resident of Govardhanpurwa, runs a number plate shop while his 18-year-old sister is pursuing B.Sc.



The complainant alleged that "Akram revealed the truth only when his sister fell in the trap and agreed for marriage. Akram then started pressurizing her to convert before marriage and the girl agreed. Seeing the change in the girl's behaviour, her family members went to Akram's house but he threatened them and escaped."



The family then filed a complaint against Akram on Saturday and his relatives at the Kidwai Nagar police station.



The matter is under investigation.

