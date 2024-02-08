Man dies in Gokulpuri metro station wall collapse in Delhi

New Delhi: A 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) crashed in northeast Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

The injured were identified as Ajit Kumar (21), a resident of Loni, 19-year-old Monu and Sandeep (27), both residents of Gokalpuri and Mohd. Tazir (24), a resident of Loni, suffered minor injuries.

The officials said that two motorcycles and two scooties were also damaged in the incident.

Sharing the details earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said on Thursday "at about 11 a.m, one portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (Eastern side) fell down on the road below.

“One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries. Police personnel with some public help managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that a case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter. The fire department said the call regarding the incident was received at 11:10 a.m. after which four fire tenders and the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

“Two persons were taken out from the debris by DFS staff and rushed to a nearby hospital. Some casualties were already sent to hospital by the public before the arrival of the DFS unit,” said the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg.

--IANS

ssh/dpb