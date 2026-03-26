Man gets lifer for raping and killing minor

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2020, officials said on Wednesday. The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 4.25 lakh on the convict on Tuesday, directing that half of the amount be paid to the victim’s guardian,

Special Public Prosecutors Phoolbadan In November 27, 2020, the victim’s father had lodged a complaint at Turkpatti police station that his daughter failed to return home after collecting grain from the fields.

During a search, her blood-stained body was discovered near her bicycle along with a stray slipper. A post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed that the minor had been raped before being murdered. The investigation took a breakthrough when a sniffer dog led police from the crime scene directly to the house of the accused, Maigar Maddheshiya, in the neighbouring village.

Although the accused was not home at the time, police later apprehended him from a relative’s place. Upon interrogation, Maddheshiya confessed to the crime.