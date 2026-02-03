Man hacked to death over decade-old elopement in Karnataka’s Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): A man was brutally hacked to death allegedly over a decade-old personal grudge linked to an elopement, in Hoolikatti village near Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Basappa, was killed on Monday night after being attacked more than 16 times with a machete by the accused, identified as Irayya. Police said the accused allegedly placed his leg on the victim’s body and posed for photographs until officers arrived at the scene.

According to police, the murder was the result of a long-standing grudge dating back to 2015, when Basappa allegedly eloped with Irayya’s mother and never returned to the village. Irayya, who was a minor at the time, was reportedly traumatised by his mother's leaving and held Basappa responsible for the incident.

Police said Irayya had been searching for Basappa and his mother for several years. Four days ago, Basappa reportedly returned to the area and was staying in Basadoni village to construct a house. After learning of his presence, Irayya allegedly waited for him near Hoolikatti village.

When Basappa arrived on his motorcycle on Monday night, Irayya allegedly waylaid him and repeatedly attacked him with a machete, killing him on the spot.

Police said the accused himself alerted the police after the crime and was taken into custody at the scene. The victim’s body was shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Saundatti police station, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported on February 2, Davanagere district police arrested a recently married woman and her lover on charges of abetment to suicide. Police said their elopement and alleged harassment drove the woman’s husband to take his own life.

The deceased, Harish, had married Saraswati of Hulikatte village three months ago. She allegedly eloped with her lover, Kumar, on January 23. Though the family traced her two days later, a distressed Harish hanged himself. In a note, he claimed he had committed no wrongdoing and alleged harassment and threats following the elopement.



