Man held for illegal sale of LPG; 62 cylinders seized

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling LPG cylinders illegally in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, with police recovering 62 cylinders and a vehicle used for transportation, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shahnawaz, was caught during routine patrolling on Monday in Yamuna Pusta area, he said. Police said a team spotted Shahnawaz standing near a tempo loaded with LPG cylinders and selling them in the area.

On being questioned, he failed to produce any valid licence or authorisation for the sale of cylinders. A total of 62 LPG cylinders -- 48 filled and 14 used -- were recovered from the vehicle, which was also impounded, police said. During preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he was selling LPG cylinders to local residents without issuing any receipts to earn higher profits.

He also disclosed that he was working in connivance with another person, identified as Mukesh, who arranged the cylinders, a senior police official said. A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the accused was arrested.

“During interrogation, Shahnawaz told police that the cylinders were sourced from near an Indane gas agency in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, through his associate. The cylinders were allegedly loaded into the tempo at a secluded location before being transported to Delhi for illegal sale,” the official said.