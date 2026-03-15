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Man held for killing 3 family members

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 7:40 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Deogarh district, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limit of Deogarh district.

After initially fleeing the scene and reportedly hiding on a nearby water tank, the accused was arrested by police on Saturday. According to preliminary report, Ramesh Garia (52) had an altercation with his wife, Gul. He attacked his wife, who ran to the room of her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul. Ramesh followed her and assaulted Gul, Lipi and six-year-old granddaughter. They were bludgeoned to death by a heavy object, Deogarh SP Anik Kumar Mishra said.

“The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem,” the SP said. Ramesh’s son, Dhiren Garia, a driver by profession, was away from home when his father allegedly killed his mother, wife and daughter.

Dhiren, on arrival at home, found the bodies and informed Kundheigola police. Reports indicate that the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during a heated argument with his wife.

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Deogarh Triple MurderRamesh GariaKundheigola PoliceGariapali VillageDeogarh District
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