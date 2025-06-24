  • Menu
Man held for sexually assaulting patient in govt hospital

Man held for sexually assaulting patient in govt hospital
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient in the same ward at a government hospital in northeast Delhi on...

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient in the same ward at a government hospital in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident was reported at New Usmanpur Police Station earlier in the day, he said. Following this, a police team was immediately dispatched to the hospital.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a female patient admitted inside Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC) was sexually assaulted by another patient admitted in the same ward,” a senior police officer said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Md Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri in Delhi, was arrested on the spot, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law at New Usmanpur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

