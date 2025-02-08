Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around Rs 1.9 crore from a house in the Greater Kailash area here, police said on Friday.

With the arrest of Sanjay Kumar Malik, the police said they busted an Odisha-based gang of thieves who allegedly posed as domestic help and carried out burglaries at their employers’ houses.

On October 14 last year, the police received information about a theft at a house in Greater Kailash-II where a woman informed them that jewellery and Rs 1.30 crore in cash had been stolen from her house after the almirah was broken into.

Her servant, Shakti Pati, was also missing, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the servant, along with three other accused including Malik, had committed the burglary. The police traced Malik’s location to Odisha, following which he was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

Malik disclosed that the stolen gold jewellery was kept in Sanjay Van in Mehrauli under the bushes. Upon checking the location, the jewellery was recovered, he said. Malik further revealed that the gang would come to Delhi in groups, rent accommodations in various parts of the city, and frequently change rooms. They would search for employment as domestic help.

Once hired as cooks or other help, the member who entered the house would conduct surveillance for a few days and share the details with his gang members, Chauhan said.