Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Man held from Odisha for stealing jewellery, cash
The Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth around Rs 1.9 crore from a house in the Greater Kailash area here, police said on Friday.
With the arrest of Sanjay Kumar Malik, the police said they busted an Odisha-based gang of thieves who allegedly posed as domestic help and carried out burglaries at their employers’ houses.
On October 14 last year, the police received information about a theft at a house in Greater Kailash-II where a woman informed them that jewellery and Rs 1.30 crore in cash had been stolen from her house after the almirah was broken into.
Her servant, Shakti Pati, was also missing, a senior police officer said.
During the investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the servant, along with three other accused including Malik, had committed the burglary. The police traced Malik’s location to Odisha, following which he was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.
Malik disclosed that the stolen gold jewellery was kept in Sanjay Van in Mehrauli under the bushes. Upon checking the location, the jewellery was recovered, he said. Malik further revealed that the gang would come to Delhi in groups, rent accommodations in various parts of the city, and frequently change rooms. They would search for employment as domestic help.
Once hired as cooks or other help, the member who entered the house would conduct surveillance for a few days and share the details with his gang members, Chauhan said.