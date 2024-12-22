Man In Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Alleging Harassment

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, a 37-year-old man died by suicide, leaving behind a video accusing his wife and another person of harassment, police said on Saturday.

The man consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday, and his death has raised serious allegations. Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai stated that the four-minute video, discovered on the victim’s mobile phone, details his distress and the reasons behind his decision.

In the video, the man accused his wife and another individual of harassing him, claiming this drove him to take the extreme step. He also alleged that the male accused had raped his wife and expressed his anguish over the situation. The victim revealed he had been deeply upset for days and pleaded for justice, calling for both his wife and the accused to be held accountable.

He further mentioned his desire to reconcile with his wife, who allegedly refused to live with him.

SP Manoj Kumar Rai confirmed that the video serves as crucial evidence, and further legal actions will be determined based on its contents.

This case echoes a recent incident in Bangalore, where a tech professional ended his life, leaving behind a video and a detailed note accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. Both cases highlight the devastating impact of personal and emotional turmoil.