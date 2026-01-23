Man injured in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh walks miles for treatment

Raipur/Bijapur: In a harrowing incident highlighting the persistent threat of Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh's conflict zones, a 30-year-old man sustained severe injuries after triggering a pressure-activated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists in the remote Lankapalli forest area of Bijapur district on Friday.

The victim, identified as Raju Modiyami, stepped on the hidden explosive while navigating the dense woodland, possibly while gathering forest produce or travelling through the area, police officials said.

The blast was intense, completely shattering his right heel and causing critical trauma to his lower limb.

Despite the excruciating pain and massive blood loss, Modiyami displayed extraordinary courage and determination. He limped and walked nearly seven kilometres through the rugged terrain to reach the nearest community health centre.

Local medical staff provided immediate first aid before referring him to the Bijapur District Hospital for advanced treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed his condition remains serious, with doctors attending to the shattered heel and related complications.

He is currently under observation and receiving necessary care.

The Maoists persistently pose a threat and danger to civilians in various naxal-affected regions, where pressure IEDs are frequently used by insurgents to target security forces and inadvertently harm local residents.

Forests in Bijapur, part of the Bastar division, remain hotspots for such devices, often laid to ambush patrols or disrupt movement.

Authorities have launched searches in the Lankapalli forest to locate and neutralise any additional IEDs, aiming to prevent further civilian casualties.

Police officials noted that such blasts continue to pose risks to tribal communities dependent on forest resources for livelihood.

Modiyami's survival and arduous journey to safety have been praised locally as a testament to human endurance amid adversity.

Recently, in a major success for security forces, six Maoists, including four women cadres, were neutralised in a fierce encounter in Bijapur district. The operation, carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), COBRA and Special Task Force (STF), marked a significant blow to Maoist activities in the region.