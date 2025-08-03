Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A 24-year old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building here, police on Sunday said.

He also set himself ablaze before jumping off the floor on Saturday night, they said.

The victim, identified as Aditya Sharma, was employed in a factory in the Bagru industrial area, police said.

He lived in a flat of the residential building with his parents and younger brother, they said.

"Aditya Sharma poured petrol on him and set himself ablaze before jumping from the building on Saturday night. He died on the spot," police said.

"The primary investigation revealed that he was under stress due to financial issues," they said, adding the matter is being further investigated.