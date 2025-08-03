Live
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
- PM Modi meets President Murmu
A 24-year old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building here, police on Sunday said.
He also set himself ablaze before jumping off the floor on Saturday night, they said.
The victim, identified as Aditya Sharma, was employed in a factory in the Bagru industrial area, police said.
He lived in a flat of the residential building with his parents and younger brother, they said.
"Aditya Sharma poured petrol on him and set himself ablaze before jumping from the building on Saturday night. He died on the spot," police said.
"The primary investigation revealed that he was under stress due to financial issues," they said, adding the matter is being further investigated.
