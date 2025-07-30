Live
Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Bijnor, arrested
Truck driver killed after iron sheet falls on him at BHEL unit in Amethi
Bijnor: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Najibabad area. He was later arrested, police said on Tuesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said the incident took place at about 11 pm in Alipura village on Monday, when Najakat (55) attacked his wife Saiba (35) with a knife during an argument, resulting in her death on the spot. Saiba was Najakat’s second wife and worked as a domestic help. There were frequent quarrels between the two, they said. A detailed probe is on in the matter. A truck driver died after an iron sheet fell on him at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) facility in Kamrauli area of Amethi district on Tuesday, police said. According to officials, Prahlad Yadav (34), a resident of Siswa village in Mehnagar police station area of Azamgarh district, was loading iron sheets at BHEL, Kamrauli, when the incident occurred.
An iron sheet being lifted by a hydra machine suddenly fell on him, causing severe injuries.
He was immediately rushed to the Jagdishpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead.
Jagdishpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal formalities are underway.