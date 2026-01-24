Man kills wife over extramarital affair in Bengal's Dhupguri, surrenders before police

Kolkata: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death over an extramarital affair and later surrendered before the police in the Dhupguri area of Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, the accused hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon and then surrendered at the police station. According to local sources, the accused attacked his wife at her lover's house. Police have started an investigation into the incident after arresting the man.

Police said the deceased woman has been identified as Soma Roy Barman, 32. Her husband's name is Srikanta Roy, who works as a labourer in another state. He had been in Kerala for a long time and recently returned home.

According to local sources, Soma developed a close relationship with a young man from the neighbourhood while her husband was away. Upon returning home, Srikanta learned about his wife's affair, and marital disputes ensued.

About a week ago, after an argument, Srikanta sent his wife to her lover's house. Locals said Soma was staying there. On Saturday morning, Srikanta arrived at that house and hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon.

After committing the crime, he went to the police station and surrendered.

Later, officers from the Dhupguri police station arrived at the scene and recovered Soma's body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The husband, who is accused of the murder, has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The police are trying to ascertain the details of the incident. The murder has caused a sensation in the area.

"The man surrendered after killing his wife. The body has been sent for autopsy. He has been arrested. A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against him. Investigation has started," said a senior officer of Jalapaiguri district police.