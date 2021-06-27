Man kills woman, ends life by suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal (UP), June 27: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man shot dead his girlfriend and then ended his life by committing suicide.

The incident took place in Maula Maulagarh village in Chandosi Kotwali area.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam and the woman as Mamta, 24.

The two of them were reportedly in a relationship for the past 8 years.

Shivam had allegedly gone to Mamta's house in the wee hours of Saturday.

He shot her dead on the staircase.

Shivam's body was found on the terrace of another house. He had a bullet lodged in his chest and the weapon was found near him.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra, Shivam's family has accused the relatives of the woman for the incident.

Mamta's family is pointing fingers at Shivam's relatives.

The police have taken the woman's father and brother in custody for questioning them in the matter.

According to police sources, the woman's wedding had been fixed with someone else and it was this that led to the unfortunate turn of events.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.