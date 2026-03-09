Man Throws Acid On Live-In Partner At Gurugram Hospital After Alleged Assault

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her live-in partner inside Gurugram Civil Hospital late on Sunday night after an earlier assault.

According to Gurugram Police, the accused followed the woman to the hospital and threw acid at her before fleeing the scene.

In her statement to police, the woman said her live-in partner, identified as Pawan, had first assaulted her during an argument earlier in the evening. After the assault, she was taken to the hospital by family members for treatment.

The woman, a resident of Nuh district, had arrived in Gurugram earlier on Sunday to visit her aunt in Subhash Nagar. Police said the accused, who is also from Nuh, followed her to the city and repeatedly insisted on meeting her.

The situation escalated when the two got into a dispute later that evening, during which the man allegedly assaulted her. She was then taken to a hospital in Sector 10 for medical attention.

At around 8:30 pm, the accused reportedly reached the hospital, threw acid at the woman and fled from the spot.

She was later referred to PGI Rohtak for further medical evaluation. However, doctors discharged her after examination as she did not suffer major injuries.

Police have arrested the accused in connection with the attack. Officials also detained another woman for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.