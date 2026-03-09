Manchester-bound flight returns to origin amid closures in Middle East: IndiGo

IndiGo’s Manchester-bound aircraft that departed from Delhi returned to its origin after spending almost seven hours in the air due to sudden airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the low-cost airline confirmed on Monday.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, flight 6E033 -- operating from Delhi to Manchester -- had to return due to "last-minute airspace restrictions."

"Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions," the official said.

"Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin because of last-minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia," the spokesperson added.

The airline further stated that it is working with relevant authorities to explore options for resuming the journey.

"As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

The incident was first flagged by Flightradar24 in a post on the social media platform X, which shared tracking data showing the aircraft reversing course and heading back toward India.

In another post, the flight tracker also provided information on the daily flight operations of major UAE airlines and Qatar Airways as of March 8. It stated that increased activity from Air Arabia, Emirates, and flydubai on Sunday, while Etihad and Qatar operated fewer flights than the day before."

“IndiGo flight 6E 033 (operated by Norse) made a U-turn on the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea and is returning to Delhi,” according to the official statement.

“This was the first IndiGo Delhi–Manchester flight since February 26,” it added.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Monday witnessed selling pressure, closing at Rs 4,236, down around 4 per cent on the BSE. The aviation stock touched an intraday low of Rs 4035.65 on the exchange, a decrease of 8.37 per cent from last week's closing.

Investor sentiment was hit by crude prices, which surged above $100 per barrel amid the Middle East conflict.

Crude oil prices nearly touched $110 per barrel after major Middle East producers reduced output, while the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed due to the Iran conflict.