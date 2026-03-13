Mandatory Menstrual Leave Could Harm Women’s Careers, Supreme Court Observes

The Supreme Court of India on Friday expressed concern that making menstrual leave mandatory could negatively impact women’s employment opportunities. The court said that if such a rule were enforced by law, many employers might hesitate to hire women, fearing additional mandatory leave requirements.

The remarks came while the court was hearing a petition seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across the country. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the plea, stating that compulsory menstrual leave could unintentionally create workplace bias against women.

The bench noted that while providing menstrual leave is a positive step, it would be better if companies offered it voluntarily rather than through a legal mandate. According to the court, forcing organisations to implement such policies might result in women facing discrimination during hiring or career advancement.

The judges also expressed concern that legalising menstrual leave might reinforce stereotypes by portraying menstruation as a weakness or something that makes women less capable at work.

However, the court suggested that the issue could still be examined by relevant authorities. It said the competent bodies could consider representations on the matter and explore the possibility of creating a balanced policy after consulting stakeholders.

The petition had pointed out that certain states and some private organisations already offer relaxations or menstrual leave policies for women. While acknowledging these initiatives, the court emphasised that any broader policy must carefully consider its impact on women’s professional growth and workplace equality.