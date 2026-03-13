Mandatory Menstrual Leave Could Harm Women’s Careers, Supreme Court Says

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a nationwide policy for paid menstrual leave for working women and female students, stating that making such leave compulsory through law could unintentionally harm women’s career prospects. The court observed that if employers are legally required to provide monthly menstrual leave, many companies may become hesitant to hire women in the first place.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi raised concerns about the possible impact of such a mandate on the job market. The judges said that while menstrual health is an important issue, forcing companies to grant mandatory leave every month might create workplace bias and limit opportunities for women.

The petition was filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who asked the court to direct the central and state governments to introduce laws or policies recognising the health challenges women face during menstruation and to provide leave or support. The petition highlighted medical conditions such as severe menstrual pain, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis and pelvic inflammatory disease that can make it difficult for women to work or attend classes during their periods.

During the hearing, the court also questioned the intent behind the petition and noted that no woman had personally approached the court seeking such a policy. The Chief Justice remarked that mandatory menstrual leave could unintentionally create the perception that women are less capable of working during certain periods.

Justice Bagchi also pointed out that in a competitive job market, policies that make employees appear less flexible could reduce their chances of being hired. However, the court acknowledged that some states and private organisations have already introduced menstrual leave or related benefits.

The bench stated that voluntary policies by companies would be a positive step, but making them mandatory through legislation could lead to unintended consequences for women’s employment and career growth. The court directed the Centre to examine the petitioner’s representation and consider whether a policy could be framed after consulting all relevant stakeholders.