Manipur ambush: Guv, ex-CM, others condemn attack on Assam Rifles personnel

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Chief Minister and several organisations, including an apex tribal organisation, on Saturday strongly condemned the attack by unidentified gunmen on an Assam Rifles convoy in which two personnel were killed and five injured.

Hundreds of people of all ages, mostly women, staged massive protests at Nambol in Manipur's Bishnupur on Saturday against the attack in the district on Friday evening.

The local people, wearing traditional mourning attire, raised slogans and held placards condemning the attack and for "creating fear and panic among the public", at a sit-in just one km from the ambush spot.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor has strongly condemned the attack on security forces, in which two brave jawans of the Assam Rifles made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation.

He further conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, reaffirmed that such heinous acts of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and warned that they will be met with the strongest resolve to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also strongly condemned the attack.

In a post on X, Biren Singh said: “I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all. My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the harshest punishment.”

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, also strongly condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles.

The KZC said that the ambush once again exposes the violent, anti-national, and secessionist character of the militant groups.

“This savage incident brings back the painful memory of the killing of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, and young son by militants in 2021. Such repeated assaults on India's security forces are not isolated cases but part of a continuing pattern of hostility against the Indian state by armed groups. History has shown time and again that these militants reject the idea of India and thrive on violence and terror,” said Ginza Vualzong, Secretary, Information and Publicity, KZC.

The tribal body also claimed that more than 250 innocent Kuki-Zo people’s lives were taken; women were raped; bodies cut into pieces; over 7,000 homes and 360 places of worship were reduced to ashes; and more than 40,000 people were chased away from their homes during the ethnic violence.

The KZC urged the government of India to recognize the gravity of the situation and pave the way for a political settlement at the earliest.



