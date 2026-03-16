Manipur begins phased resettlement of violence‑hit displaced families

Imphal: Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Monday informed the state Assembly that the resettlement process of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), affected by ethnic violence in the state, has begun in a phased manner.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh, he said the government has initiated steps to gradually rehabilitate those displaced by the ethnic unrest.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had announced a budgetary provision of Rs 350 crore in the state budget to assist women affected by the recent ethnic violence.

According to the Chief Minister, the financial assistance is expected to benefit around 3.5 lakh women impacted across Manipur.

Last month, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Chief Minister separately met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss key issues concerning the state, including the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons.

Responding to another question raised by Congress legislator Surjakumar Okram, the Home Minister said a total of 1,435 cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have been verified so far. He said each cadre is currently being provided a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000.

The UNLF faction led by Pambei had signed a tripartite peace agreement with the Government of India and the Manipur government on November 29, 2023. The Home Minister said the peace agreement remains in force and the ground rules for its implementation have already been framed.

He said the Government of India has released funds paid in five instalments amounting to Rs 5.83 crore, covering the period from December 2023 to April 2024.

Meanwhile, responding to a separate calling attention motion raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh regarding the recent hailstorm, the Chief Minister said he has directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to assist families affected by the disaster.

He said geotagged photographs of the assessed locations would be provided by the authorities.

Priority would first be given to damaged houses, followed by an assessment of crop losses.