Manipur CM calls for collective responsibility to protect environment

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday stressed that protecting the environment is not merely the responsibility of the government but a collective responsibility that every citizen must share.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Manipur is blessed with rich biodiversity, lush green forests, rivers and wetlands, adding that these natural resources and ecological heritage are invaluable assets that must be preserved and protected for future generations.

Khemchand Singh on Sunday launched BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026 and flagged off a Cyclothon at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal. The weeklong programme is organised by the Manipur government from November 1 to 7 with the objective of promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible lifestyles among the people.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the initiative was inspired by Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an important initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to encourage environmentally responsible lifestyles through simple yet meaningful changes in everyday habits.

He encouraged citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. Simple measures such as conserving water and energy, avoiding single-use plastics, reducing waste and keeping surroundings clean can make a significant contribution towards environmental protection, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged all government departments, educational institutions, local bodies and community organisations to actively participate in the weeklong campaign and carry forward the message and spirit of Mission LiFE. He stressed that environmental conservation should become an integral part of everyday activities and collective efforts.

Stating that every small individual effort can create a significant positive impact, Khemchand Singh called upon everyone to work together towards building a cleaner, greener and healthier Manipur for present and future generations.

During the programme, the Chief Minister administered a pledge to protect the environment and, along with other distinguished guests, planted saplings at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off around 200 cyclists from Khuman Lampak Stadium, who proceeded through Khuyathong Road, Babupara, Imphal West District, and Imphal East District before returning to the multi-sports complex located in the capital city.

The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, senior government officials, students and other participants.



