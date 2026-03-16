Manipur CM orders relief measures after hailstorm damages houses ​

Imphal: In view of heavy rains and hailstorms that affected several districts of Manipur on Sunday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has directed officials to take immediate measures to mitigate the impact on affected families and communities.​

According to an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the directive came after reports of hailstorms and heavy rainfall causing damage in multiple districts. He said relief teams have been activated to ensure timely assistance and access to essential services for residents in the affected regions.​

Many houses were reportedly damaged after a sudden hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain struck parts of the State, particularly in Bishnupur, Kakching, Noney, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts. Reports also said that large hailstones covered roads in villages, disrupting vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.​

The storm damaged several houses and created hardship for residents across the affected districts.​

Expressing concern over the situation, the Chief Minister said the government has issued strict instructions to all concerned officials to remain on high alert and take coordinated steps to support the affected population.

He stated that relief and response teams have been directed to act swiftly to ensure that essential assistance, including relief materials and access to basic necessities, reaches those in need without delay.​

Concerned departments are closely monitoring the situation and working on the ground to assist affected households.​

The Chief Minister assured that the State government stands with the people during this difficult time and remains committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure relief, safety, and support for families affected by the hailstorm.​

Churachandpur district Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S, in a public advisory, said that in view of the recent weather conditions and the report of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating light to moderate rainfall at a few places in Manipur during the last 24 hours, along with a forecast of thunderstorm with rain and hail over the next five days, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advises the general public to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property.​

The advisory requested that people avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms, or hailstorms, especially at night.​