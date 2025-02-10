Manipur CM resigned only after political embarrassment: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticised the delay in Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation, following a two-year-long period of violence and unrest in the state and taunted that eyes opened quickly and Biren Singh resigned only after political embarrassment.

She criticised the political motivation behind the resignation. Speaking to IANS Chaturvedi remarked, "The resignation came after a No Confidence Motion was to be raised in the Assembly. The CM knew that his own MLAs might support the motion, and he realised that he was losing political support. To avoid embarrassment, the resignation was forced."

Chaturvedi added, "After that the eyes opened quickly, and it became clear through the ears."

"Two years have passed, and Manipur has been waiting all this while for the Chief Minister to resign. Over the last two years, so many incidents have occurred. Two factions in Manipur have been divided, leading to violent clashes among the public, many lives lost, and women subjected to exploitation," she added.

Chaturvedi pointed out the continued violence and division in the state that escalated over time.

“There was so much violence, so many lives lost, and women were subjected to exploitation for two years, but only after all this did the government act,” she said, expressing her frustration over the government's delayed response.

Earlier on Sunday Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh submitted his resignation to Governor A.K. Bhalla.

The ethnic violence between Meitis and Kuki-Zos that broke out in May 2023 in the state had cast a cloud over his second term and on Sunday he submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla a day before the crucial Assembly session.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor accepted the resignation letter and requested Biren Singh to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

He was accompanied by BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra who came to Imphal from Delhi. In the national Capital, he held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president, J.P. Nadda.

Regarding Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s recent Delhi election results, she emphasised, "This fight is between AAP and BJP, with Congress in the middle. In the process, we've allowed others to benefit. While Congress may have gained some ground, ultimately, the BJP managed to win, and they did so with a focussed campaign."