Manipur Congress Denounces ED Summons To President as 'Vendetta Politics'

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has voiced strong opposition to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent summons of its President, K Meghachandra Singh. MPCC senior spokesperson N Bupenda Meitei characterized the action as "politics of vendetta" during a press conference at Congress Bhawan.



Meitei highlighted Meghachandra's role as a fearless critic of both the central and state BJP governments, particularly in light of Manipur's ongoing turmoil since May 2023. He emphasized Meghachandra's dedication to representing the people's interests and exposing governmental shortcomings.

"As both president and elected legislator, Meghachandra has been a vocal opponent of the BJP's double-engine government. He embodies the public's voice, tirelessly working for the state's welfare while spotlighting governmental failures," Meitei stated.

The ED summons, delivered to Meghachandra's residence, demanded his presence in New Delhi on October 7, 2024. Meitei pointed out the impracticality of complying with such short notice. Consequently, Meghachandra did not appear before the ED for the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

Meitei denounced the summons as an act of "vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge." He accused the Union Government of attempting to deflect attention from its "colossal failures" in handling the Manipur crisis, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the state during this tumultuous period.

The MPCC spokesperson asserted that such tactics would not silence the Congress party. "We remain undaunted, with Rahul Gandhi leading fearlessly. This ED summons will not muzzle us. We will persist in advocating for the people and exposing the shortcomings of the double-engine government," Meitei declared.