Manipur Finances Recover As State Resources Jump To ₹2,087 Crore: Governor

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said the state’s financial position is steadily improving, with a sharp rise in its own resources over the past two years. Addressing the seventh session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, he noted that state resources increased from ₹1,443 crore in 2023–24 to ₹2,087 crore in 2024–25.

The governor said tax collection during the current financial year has shown marked improvement compared to the same period last year. As of October 2025, the state’s own revenue collection stood at ₹1,254 crore, nearly double the ₹608 crore collected by October 2024.

Bhalla attributed part of the revenue growth to the phased lifting of prohibition in select areas, which has led to fresh inflows, particularly from excise duty, and is expected to further strengthen the state’s finances. He added that despite significant challenges, revenue collection in FY 2025–26 up to January reached around ₹1,302 crore, an increase of nearly ₹58 crore over the corresponding period last year.

The governor also highlighted the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards drugs, stating that over 3,841 acres of illicit poppy cultivation had been destroyed across multiple districts in the past three years, along with major seizures of narcotics and pharmaceutical drugs.

He said police modernisation has remained a priority, with the Union home ministry approving ₹196.61 crore for security upgrades, mobility, forensic facilities and smart policing initiatives. In addition, more than ₹54 crore has been sanctioned for the construction and renovation of police infrastructure.

Bhalla further said the state is committed to restoring normalcy and livelihoods, with a goal of resettling more than 10,000 internally displaced households, comprising over 40,000 people, by March 2026.