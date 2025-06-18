Manipur flight attendant’s body identified; Family to bring remains via Dimapur

The body of Lamnunthem Singson, one of two flight attendants from Manipur killed in the recent Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, has been formally identified through DNA testing, her family confirmed.

In an emotional response to the confirmation, the family shared that arrangements are underway to bring her remains to Dimapur, Nagaland, on Thursday morning. From there, the body will be taken by road to Kangpokpi in Manipur, where the family currently resides after being displaced from Imphal due to ethnic violence in May 2023.

Lamnunthem, originally from Old Lambulane in Imphal, had been living in Kangpokpi with her family as internally displaced persons (IDPs). Her untimely death has deeply affected both her immediate family and the larger Thadou tribal community, who have been visiting the family to offer condolences.

The choice to avoid Imphal airport, despite state assurances of a dignified reception, is rooted in security concerns. "We do not want to politicise my sister's remains... it is not safe for us to travel via Imphal," said her cousin N Kipgen. He also emphasized the family's desire to maintain dignity without becoming a public spectacle.

A joint meeting of civil society groups in Kangpokpi resolved that members of the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) would receive the body at Dimapur airport. The remains will then be escorted through National Highway 2 to Kangpokpi, where a human chain and candlelight vigil will be held in her honour.

Meanwhile, the family of the second flight attendant from Manipur, K Nganthoi Sharma of Thoubal district, continues to wait for DNA confirmation.

The Manipur government stated on June 16 that it is ready to receive both bodies with full respect and has left the final decision on logistics and ceremonies to the bereaved families.

While many have come together in solidarity, civil society groups such as the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) and the Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) have expressed concerns about politically motivated narratives circulating on social media. TSA called for restraint and unity during this time of grief. MHS also urged people to show humanity and avoid exploiting this tragedy for political ends.

Both organisations emphasized the need to honour the deceased with dignity, noting their service and sacrifice.

As Lamnunthem’s final journey begins, her story is not just one of personal loss, but a reflection of a state still navigating deep divisions—and the human cost that often follows.