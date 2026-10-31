Manipur govt agrees to pay ex-gratia to kin of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians killed in violence: Key Kuki body

Imphal: The Manipur government has agreed to provide ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians killed in violence attributed to the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in the state, said on Saturday.

A senior KZC leader said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh is expected to be provided to each of the bereaved families.

According to a KZC statement, a meeting between the council's leaders and government representatives was held at the District Magistrate's office in Churachandpur on Friday to discuss the concerns and demands raised by the council.

"During the meeting, KZC presented its concerns regarding the prevailing situation and the grievances of the Kuki-Zo people. Following extensive deliberations, the government agreed to provide ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians who lost their lives in violence attributed to NSCN-IM and ZUF-K," the statement said.

The council said the decision reflects the need to honour the memory of the deceased and extend support to their bereaved families. The government also agreed to take responsibility for transporting the bodies of all the deceased to their respective villages for the final rites, the KZC said.

According to the council, eight bodies of Kuki-Zo victims are currently lying in the morgue of Churachandpur District Hospital for a prolonged period, while some others have already been buried due to unavoidable circumstances.

Both arrangements -- payment of compensation and transportation of the bodies -- are expected to be completed within seven days, the statement said. The KZC also raised several other pressing issues and demands concerning the security, welfare and political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people.

The government has taken these matters under consideration and assured the council that they would be reviewed and responded to in due course, the statement said.

While describing the commitments on ex-gratia compensation and transportation of the deceased as steps towards addressing the immediate concerns of the bereaved families, the KZC emphasised that the broader grievances and legitimate political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people require concrete and time-bound action.

The council said it would continue to pursue these matters with the government until meaningful outcomes are achieved.

Meanwhile, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Saturday urged the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to trace and rescue two Kuki youths who went missing from Kangpokpi district on the evening of October 28.

In a statement, Kipgen condemned the alleged abduction of the two youths from the vicinity of Taphou Kuki village on Wednesday evening.

The two men, identified as Tinginlun Chongloi, 21, and Paoginlal Hangshing, 20, were allegedly abducted by unidentified miscreants, she said.

"It is deeply distressing that young lives are being put at risk in this manner. I urge the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to trace their whereabouts and secure their safe and unconditional release at the earliest. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice," she said.

Meanwhile, a 48-hour shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Kangpokpi district in protest against the reported abduction of the two youths affected vehicular movement along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2). The shutdown began at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Shops, markets and other business establishments also remained closed during the protest. COTU alleged that the two Kuki youths had been abducted by "Naga militants".



