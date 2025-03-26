Manipur Police arrest 5 militants, 3 smugglers, seize drugs valued at Rs 2 crore

Imphal: Five hardcore militants were arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Manipur, officials said here on Wednesday.

A police official said that two hardcore cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Koireng faction), who were involved in extortion activities in Imphal and Bishnupur districts, were arrested in Imphal East district during the past 24 hours.

The militants were identified as Thongam Ronaldo Singh (26) and Khuraijam Micheal Singh (28).

The police also arrested two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Thangtek Teramakhong in Bishnupur district.

The KCP (PWG) extremists were identified as Wairakpam Jagatchandra Singh (31) and Pebam Romen Singh (28).

They were involved in extortion activities and served monetary demands to a shop, a doctor, an oil pump and a private school in Imphal West and the Nambol area.

Two mobile phones were also seized from their possession. Police also arrested one active member of the Socialist Revolution Party Kangleipak (SOREPA) from Kongba in Imphal East district who had made monetary demands/threats to various government officials.

The arrested person was identified as Tayenjam Sanatomba Singh (43).

The recovered arms and ammunition include one 9 mm pistol with magazine, one automatic single-barrelled gun, three hand grenades with nine detonators, one .303 LMG, 144 live ammunition, two INSAS LMG magazines, one INSAS rifle magazine, and one radio wireless set.

Manipur Police arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in the transportation of drugs along National Highway-02 (Imphal to Senapati district) in Imphal West district on Tuesday night. Police recovered 5.5 kg of heroin valued at Rs two crore from their possession.

The drugs, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, were contained in 461 soap cases.

Manipur has around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar. The police also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Imphal East district.