Manipur tribals' body call 12-hr shut down to protest arrest of 5 village volunteers

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, on Tuesday called a 12-hour shutdown in tribal areas from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five village volunteers by security personnel.
Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, on Tuesday called a 12-hour shutdown in tribal areas from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five village volunteers by security personnel.
KIM’s Information and Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip said that the arrests are deeply unfortunate and pose a significant security threat to the Kuki-Zo people.
The total shutdown in all Kuki-Zo-dominated regions on Wednesday to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people, he told the media.
The KIM urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations "to strictly abide by this resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of their people, the fight against the unlawful oppression, subjugation and persecution of our people and our legitimate demand for a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people".
The KIM, in a statement, alleged that the "valley-based militant groups are openly brandishing sophisticated arms and ammunition in the valley, the indiscriminate terrorising of the Kuki-Zo people and subsequent arrest of 5 village volunteers is a threat that belies all hopes for safety and security for the minority Kuki-Zo people who have been fully cooperative with law enforcement efforts".
In a separate statement, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights strongly condemned the burning down of the house of a KIM leader at Phaitol village in Jiribam district on Monday, allegedly by Arambai Tenggol, a radical outfit of the Meitai community. The organisation also claimed that the security forces brutally assaulted seven tribal women with sticks and rifle butts and condemned the incident.