Manish Sisodia Moved To Supreme Court Against Delhi Court's Order

Manish Sisodia was placed in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court until March 4. He will be subject to ongoing CCTV surveillance while in custody and be permitted daily meet with his wife and attorney.

Delhi court's decision to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. According to the plea, Sisodia cooperated with the inquiry, and the arrest was unlawful. The petition further states that silence cannot be a justification for arrest. Sisodia appealed the's decision to theon Tuesday. According to the plea, Sisodia cooperated with the inquiry, and the arrest was unlawful. The petition further states that silence cannot be a justification for arrest.

In the excise policy issue, the court stated on Monday that Sisodia was detained by the CBI so that the organisation could examine him and obtain "real and lawful" answers in order to conduct "a proper and impartial probe." A day after his detention, the AAP leader was brought before the court while there was tight security inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Court building. The decision was made by Special Judge M K Nagpal in response to a CBI request for a five-day incarcerated interrogation.