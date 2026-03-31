Mann highlights major edn reforms, budget hike in 4 yrs

PunjabChief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday presented a comprehensive report card of the state government’s education sector, highlighting significant reforms, increased budget allocation and improved academic outcomes over the past four years. Addressing a press conference under the “Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal” campaign, Maan said the government’s “Shiksha Kranti” has transformed government schools into competitive and outcome-driven institutions.

He said the education budget has been increased from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026-27, marking a substantial rise in financial commitment towards the sector.

The allocation for the current financial year is around seven per cent higher than the previous year, he said. Emphasising the importance of education in overall development, the chief minister said countries that prioritise education progress in all fields. He alleged that earlier governments created a divide between private and government schools, but his government has worked to bridge that gap by upgrading infrastructure and improving teaching standards in government institutions.

Government schools in Punjab are now at par with private schools, giving parents a credible alternative, Mann said. To enhance accountability, he said that from April 1, parents will be informed about their child’s absence as well as teachers’ leave. Highlighting academic achievements, the chief minister said Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024, outperforming several states. He added that government school students scored 18 per cent higher than the national average. Mann said that in recent years, 740 students have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and 1,284 have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), reflecting improved academic performance in government schools.