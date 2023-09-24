Mann ki Baat 105th edition: PM calls for Swachch Bharat 2.0 to co incide with Gandhi Jayanti

Bengaluru: Nine years ago, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ignited a nationwide movement with his resounding call for Swachhata in 2014. Responding with unwavering enthusiasm, citizens from all walks of life embraced the Swachh Bharat Mission, making cleanliness a cherished national behavior and transforming it into a household name.

As we approach Gandhi Jayanti, a remarkable initiative has been set in motion by the Prime Minister, urging fellow citizens to come together in a unique call to action. During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister issued a heartfelt appeal for 1 hour of dedicated shramdaan (voluntary labor) for swachhata, scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 1st. This collective effort will serve as a heartfelt 'swachhanjali' (tribute) to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his Jayanti.

In his address on the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, the Prime Minister stated, "A significant cleanliness event is scheduled for the 1st of October, Sunday, at 10 a.m. I urge you all to spare some time and actively participate in this cleanliness campaign. You can engage in this noble endeavor within your neighborhoods, streets, parks, riversides, lakesides, or any other public spaces."

This grand cleanliness initiative beckons individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage in hands-on cleaning activities at public locations such as marketplaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist destinations, and places of worship. Every town, Grama Panchayat, and government sector, including civil aviation, railways, and information technology, will facilitate cleanliness drives led by citizens. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), private organizations, and interested parties can also apply online through the ULB/District Administration portal to organize cleaning events. These events will be meticulously documented and shared with the public through the specially-designed IT platform known as the Swachhata Hi Seva – Citizens Portal (https://swachhatahiseva.com/). Citizens are encouraged to capture the spirit of the campaign by taking photos at the cleanliness sites and uploading them to the portal. The platform also extends an invitation to citizens and influencers to join the movement and become Swachhata Ambassadors, spearheading this people's initiative.