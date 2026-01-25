Mann Ki Baat 2026: PM Modi Revisits 2016 To Highlight India’s Start-up Surge And Quality Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the first edition of Mann Ki Baat for 2026, took listeners back to 2016, drawing inspiration from a popular social media trend that revisits memories from that year. Recalling January 2016, Modi spoke about the launch of Start-up India, an initiative that marked the beginning of what he described as an ambitious journey, even though many did not fully grasp its potential at the time.

A decade later, the Prime Minister said, India has emerged as the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem. He highlighted how young entrepreneurs are now leading ventures in areas that once seemed out of reach, such as artificial intelligence, space technology, nuclear energy, semiconductors, green hydrogen, mobility and biotechnology. Praising the courage of these founders for stepping beyond their comfort zones, Modi noted that global attention is firmly on India’s economic transformation.

He used the occasion to strongly emphasise quality in manufacturing and industry, stating that the era of casual, makeshift production is over. Stressing the need for excellence, he urged businesses to adopt “quality, quality and only quality” as their guiding principle. Reiterating his call for “Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” Modi said Indian goods across sectors — from textiles and electronics to packaging — should be globally recognised for superior standards as the country works towards the goal of a developed India, or ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Prime Minister also announced the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15 to 20, which will bring together global leaders, CEOs and experts to discuss India’s progress in artificial intelligence.

Speaking ahead of Republic Day, Modi paid tribute to the Constitution and its architects, and reminded citizens that January 25 is observed as National Voters’ Day. Describing voters as the foundation of democracy, he encouraged young people to register as soon as they turn 18 and suggested that first-time voters be celebrated by families and communities. He thanked election workers across the country and described voting as both a constitutional responsibility and a means to strengthen democratic values.

Modi also highlighted stories of community-driven environmental efforts, including the revival of the Tamsa river in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and the restoration of reservoirs in drought-hit Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate the strength of public participation in environmental conservation.

Touching on cultural trends, he mentioned the growing popularity of “bhajan clubbing,” where devotional songs are presented in modern concert-style formats while preserving their spiritual essence. He praised the Indian diaspora in Malaysia for sustaining Indian languages and welcomed the UAE’s decision to declare 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” linking it to India’s strong family traditions.

The Prime Minister also lauded youth-led cleanliness drives in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bengaluru and Chennai, and recognised individuals contributing to environmental protection, including tree planters and forest officials documenting medicinal plants. He noted that the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has crossed the milestone of planting over 200 crore trees nationwide.

Concluding his address, Modi returned to his advocacy for millets, or Shree Anna, pointing out that public enthusiasm remains high even years after the International Year of Millets. He cited examples of women farmers, rural entrepreneurs and temples adopting millets, underlining their role in boosting farmer incomes and improving public health.