Man's death during Holi sparks tension: Jawans, police deployed





The Delhi Police has deployed paramilitary and police personnel in the Uttam Nagar area after a 26-year-old man was killed in a clash between two families during Holi celebrations, an official said on Friday. Police said four people have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and nab other people involved in the incident.

Security was tightened in the locality and additional forces were deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the official said. A fight broke out during Holi celebrations between members of two families -- both from different communities -- in the locality.

Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash. A Hindu political outfit has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the death of 26-year-old Tarun.

Tarun allegedly sustained serious injuries after being thrashed by the other side and later succumbed during treatment at a hospital. According to police, preliminary information suggests the altercation began over a stray splash of liquid from a water balloon.

Tarun's kin alleged that an 11-year-old girl from their family who was playing Holi on their terrace threw a water balloon at her relatives below, but it fell on the road and splashed coloured water on a woman from the other family.