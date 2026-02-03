Manufacturing unit busted, MD drugs valued at Rs 5 crore seized in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough under 'Operation Chakravyuh', the police in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh have busted an illegal MD (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) manufacturing unit operating under the guise of a grocery store and grain warehouse in the heart of the city, police officials said.

Drugs and raw materials worth nearly Rs 5 crore were seized during the operation, officials added on Monday.

Acting under the directions of District Superintendent of Police B. Aditya, Station House Officer Shambhu Singh received specific intelligence regarding suspicious activities taking place behind Nakoda Kirana, located on Waterworks Road.

Following the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and discovered a concealed room inside the warehouse.

Upon entering the room, police personnel experienced severe eye irritation due to strong chemical fumes.

A thorough search revealed a fully functional drug manufacturing setup along with a large quantity of MD drugs and raw materials.

During the operation, police recovered 106 grams of pure MD and 114.750 kg of liquid chemicals used in its production.

The estimated market value of the seized consignment is around Rs 5 crore.

Additionally, several items used in drug manufacturing were confiscated, including electronic and induction heaters, blower machines, glass laboratory flasks and large jars, electronic weighing scales, specialised mixing machines, as well as rubber gloves and safety buckets.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused -- Dharmchand Mogra Jain and Rohit Mogra Jain -- were running the illegal operation under the guise of a grocery store.

Both accused managed to flee before the police arrived.

Multiple teams have been formed and raids are underway at suspected locations to trace and arrest them.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation has been handed over to Arnod Police Station in-charge Shivlal.

Pratapgarh Police Station in-charge Shambhu Singh, along with Constables Pankaj Bishnoi and Sanjay from the Circle Officer's office, played a crucial role in the successful execution of this operation.