  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 Naxals killed in encounter

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 Naxals killed in encounter
x
Highlights

Ranchi/Hazaribag: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s...

Ranchi/Hazaribag: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.

Two security personnel were also injured in the encounter but are reported to be out of danger. The encounter broke out in Pantitri forest under the jurisdiction of Gorhar police station around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and security forces, a senior officer said.

The two others killed in the operation were identified as Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu, he said. “Raghunath was a special area committee member of the organisation and carried a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head, while Ganjhu was a zonal committee member carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head,” the police officer said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick