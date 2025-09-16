Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 Naxals killed in encounter

Ranchi/Hazaribag: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Monday, police said.

Two security personnel were also injured in the encounter but are reported to be out of danger. The encounter broke out in Pantitri forest under the jurisdiction of Gorhar police station around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and security forces, a senior officer said.

The two others killed in the operation were identified as Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu, he said. “Raghunath was a special area committee member of the organisation and carried a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head, while Ganjhu was a zonal committee member carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head,” the police officer said.